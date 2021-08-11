Marshall city councilmembers will consider a resolution during Thursday’s regular city council meeting regarding setting a date for a public hearing for the city’s 2022 fiscal budget.
The proposed public hearing date is for the Aug. 26 city council meeting, and if approved will take place during that time.
Additionally during Thursday’s meeting councilmembers will host a public hearing, and consider approval of an ordinance to amend the official zoning map for a property located in the 5100 block of N. Victory Dr.
The property owner and applicant for the amendment to the zoning map is Thomas Holyfield, who is requesting the property be rezoned from agriculture and estate to planned development.
Councilmember Vernia Calhoun will also hold a discussion on Thursday to address the registration and regulation ordinance for vacant properties, over grown lots and building regulations.
Public Works Director Eric Powell will also present to council on Thursday, seeking approval for a final change order for the city’s 200 block of N. Washington Redevelopment Project.
The change order is for a net decrease of about $39,590, and is required to finalize the project.
Council will then consider a formal acceptance of the completion of the project, which includes the release of final payment and retainage to the contractor. The city hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the completed project on July 10.
Fire Chief Reggie Cooper will also present to council on Thursday, seeking approval of the purchase of three cardiac monitors/defibrillators with associated service contracts.
The city’s 2021 budget allotted for $120,000 of emergency service district funds to be used in the purchase of equipment. The three new cardiac monitors will cost about $117,577, saving $2,423 from the original budget cost.
If approved the monitors will be used in the city’s front line ambulances, and will come with a total of six years extended warranty service.
Community and Economic Development Director Fabio Angell will also present to council on Thursday, seeking approval for two new applications for the city’s Small Business Grant Fund Application program.
The program offers grants up to $2,500 for local businesses as a way to compensate them for rise in costs last year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Dickson Insurance Agency and Bull of the Woods are both seeking approval of their applications for the maximum grant amount during Thursday’s meeting.
Councilmembers will also consider a resolution that would authorize the city to request approval to participate in the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts cooperative purchasing program.
Library Director Anna Lane will also present the Marshall Public Library’s 2021-2025 strategic plan for approval by council during Thursday’s meeting.
The plan focus’ on five areas, collection, facility, marketing and public relations, service and technology, which Lane explained in the report reflects the Texas Library Association’s Texas Public Library Standards.
Councilmember Jennifer Truelove will hold a conversation during the meeting regarding the upcoming Wonderland of Lights festival.
Mayor Amy Ware will also hold a discussion on Thursday, regarding a proposal for a Veterans’ Day parade.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall, as well as conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, and a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.