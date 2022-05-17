During a special called city council meeting on Monday, the city said goodbye to Councilmember Vernia Calhoun, who has served as her district representative for eight years, reaching her maximum term limit.
Calhoun’s last meeting was slated for last Thursday, when she was presented with a plaque by Mayor Amy Ware for her dedicated years of service. However, due to a delay in the city’s ability to canvass the recent election results, the event was postponed until Monday.
Taking over her position as District 5 representative is newly elected councilmember Reba Godfrey, who will officially take her oath of office at the city’s next planned council meeting.
During Thursday’s meeting, each councilmember took a turn thanking Calhoun for her year’s of work, as well as commenting on her passion for the position.
“It has been exciting working along with you here, but I have mixed emotions because I would have liked to spend more time up here with you,” said Councilmember Leo Morris, “It was always all about the city; it was all about your district. You have been an excellent colleague. I am wishing you the best, and you have been the best, truly.”
Councilmembers celebrated Calhoun’s long standing career as a volunteer, representing the residents of her Marshall community in local government by gifting her a plaque during the meeting.
“One of the things our friendship has taught me is something as Americans we tend to forget, is that adults can come together and disagree, and we can work through that and leave that situation in kindness and fairness and still maintain a friendship outside of a working relationship,” Mayor Amy Ware said of Calhoun.
Councilmember Marvin Bonner even credited Calhoun with convincing him to run for the office alongside her, a position he has served in for a number of years.
“Ms. Calhoun is certainly passionate,” Councilmember Amanda Abraham said. “Everyone brings different experience, different knowledge, different time to this job and she has brought her whole heart. It has been one of the biggest pleasures of mine to serve with you. You will be sorely missed.”
Calhoun said that she is not done working for the city of Marshall, serving already as the new president of the Newtown Neighborhood Association, as well as working with the George Washington Carver Community Center, community garden work, and more.
“Marshall is not where it used to be; we are not where we want to be, but we are a work in progress. It’s been a pleasure working with all of you — the good, the bad, the ugly. I never wanted to be in politics, but I have been here for eight years,” Calhoun said, “Thanks to all of our staff, for everything you do for the city. You may not think that we care enough but we do. I’ve met a lot of people, and been a lot of places, and I have been part of change in this city and that is my biggest accomplishment. And I wish Mrs. Reba Godfrey well in her endeavors on the council.”