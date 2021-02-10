Marshall City Council members will consider approval of modifications to the city’s Facade Improvement Grant during Thursday’s city meeting.
Community and Economic Development Director Fabio Angell will present on this potential new change to the program during this week’s virtual meeting.
The improvement grant was created by the city to provide technical and financial assistance to property owners seeking to renovate or restore their exterior signage, lighting or commercial building façades.
The city website states that the program was designed to impact properties in need of revitalization, resulting in the improved exterior, visibility and presentation of the business in the city’s Central Business District (or the area located north of East Travis Street, east of Grove Street, south of East Grand Avenue and west of South Alamo Boulevard).
The grant program currently provides a 50 percent matching grant, not exceeding $2,500, to approved applicants for specific exterior improvements that includes the restoration of architectural details, better windows and doors and well-proportioned signage and lighting.
Angell will also conduct two separate public hearings during the meeting Thursday, both followed by councilmembers voting on the potential approval of ordinances.
The first public hearing will be regarding a potential ordinance amending the official zoning map from an R-2, or single family detached dwelling, to an R-6, or duplex, triplex or qudraplex for 103 and 105 Sanford Street.
After community members are given a chance to speak to the council regarding the issue, councilmembers will then vote on the ordinance.
The second hearing is regarding a potential ordinance amending the official zoning map from PS, or public service, to a C-3, or general business, with a special use permit, for 802 West Houston Street.
After community members are given a chance to speak to the council regarding the issue, councilmembers will then vote on this ordinance as well.
Additionally, Angell will present to the council during the meeting regarding approval of a resolution for a proposed affordable senior living tax credit development.
Councilmembers will also hear from Public Works Director Eric Powell on Thursday, when he presents a resolution for council approval denying the application filed by Southwest Electric Company (SWEPCO) to increase rates.
City Manager Mark Rohr will also present councilmembers with appointments to the various city boards, commissions and committees that are currently vacant.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. and conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during citizen comments and both public hearings can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.