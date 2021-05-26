During Thursday’s regular city council meeting, City Manager Mark Rohr will host a presentation, then discussion with councilmembers on the final expenses for the new Animal Adoption Center.
Previously, these items were listed on a budget adjustment item, along with other expenses to the city. A number of councilmembers, including Amanda Abraham and Vernia Calhoun, expressed concerns over the growing price tag associated with the center to the city.
After lengthy discussion over the issue, councilmembers eventually voted against the Animal Adoption Center’s additional expenses for the budget item, approving others on the list.
Additionally during the meeting, councilmembers will host a public hearing on, and then consider an ordinance that amends the official zoning map for an address at the 2500 block of East End Blvd S.
The ordinance would amend the zoning map from a general business and agriculture and estate location to a multi-family location.
Police Chief Cliff Carruth will also present to councilmembers Thursday on a potential new amendment to the city’s no parking ordinance.
Carruth will also present on an ordinance for council approval that would regulate the speed of vehicles upon a certain section of FM 1997 within the corporate limits of Marshall. The ordinance, if approved, would authorize the Texas Department of Transportation to erect signs, prescribing penalties, repealing all ordinances in conflict with it and providing a savings clause.
Community and Economic Development Director Fabio Angell will also present an ordinance for councils approval during Thursday’s meeting, regarding the creation of a tax increment finance zone in Marshall.
The ordinance designates the geographic area for the zone, describes it boundaries and creates a board of directors, as well as establishes a tax increment fund for the zone.
Acting City Attorney Scott Rectenwald will present to council members on potential approval of an Interlocal Agreement between the city and the Housing Authority.
The agreement would define their respective roles, address future Payment In Lieu of Taxes Payments, and reiterating the Council’s previous resolution that no PILOT taxes are due for the years prior to December 31, 2020.
The Marshall Economic Development Corporation will also present its semi-annual expense report on Thursday to councilmembers.
Finally, Mayor Amy Ware will present a proclamation declaring May 31 as “World No Tobacco Day” in the city of Marshall.
Thursday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held in person at Marshall City Hall, as well as utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool and a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.
Community members interested in attending the meetings in person are asked to wear masks inside the city building and to social distance during the meeting.