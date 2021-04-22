The city’s annual allocation of its hotel occupancy tax funds, or HOT funds, will take place this Thursday during the city’s regular city council meeting, with the Visit Marshall Advisory Board making recommendations for council approval.
Veronique Ramirez, the city’s new Main Street Manager, will present the recommendations to councilmembers on Thursday, where they will potentially distribute $35,500 in grant money.
The agenda packet for the city meeting specifies that the purpose of the HOT Funds Grants are to support cultural arts and provide funds for events marketing, as well as provide funds for historical preservation, all of which must draw tourists and create overnight stays in local lodging establishments.
Recommendations to the council for funds allocations include the Texas State Federation of Square and Round Dancers and the Caddo Kennel Club, both for the use of local facilities.
Additionally, The Michelson Museum of Art is recommended to receive $8,000 in grant funds, Gobble Up The Cash Barrel Race is recommended to receive $5,000 in grant funds, and Josey Ranch is recommended to receive $22,500 in grant funds.
Councilmembers will have the opportunity to approve these funds on Thursday, during the regular city council meeting that will be hosted virtually beginning at 6 p.m.
Information on how to watch the meeting, or to participate virtually, can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.