The Marshall City Council will hold a special called council meeting this Thursday, at 6 p.m. in conference room 201 at Marshall City Hall.
The meeting will be a “budget workshop”, including a discussion of the 2022 budget. This is the only item planned on the agenda for the special called meeting.
City communication coordinator Jasmine Rios said that this meeting was set by councilmembers back in January as part of the “2021 City Council Meeting Schedule.”
“The only reason it is considered a ‘special called meeting’ is because it is not held during the regular city council meetings date and time which is the second and fourth Thursday of each month,” Rios said.
This meeting is in advance of a public hearing set by councilmembers for next Thursday, Aug. 26, during the groups regularly scheduled meeting.
The public hearing gives community members the ability to address council regarding the 2022 budget, outside of the regular citizen’s comments portion of every meeting.