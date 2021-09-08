City of Marshall councilmembers will consider two agenda items on Thursday that would officially raise the property tax rate in the city to about $0.57 per $100 valuation.
Council will consider ratification of the proposed tax rate, then move to potentially adopt an ordinance officially approving the rate.
The city agenda states that the rate will effectively be raised about 5 percent, which would mean an increase of less than $13 per year on a $100,000 home.
AT THE MEETING
Council will consider a presentation by Public Works Director Eric Powell on Thursday, to potentially approve staff to enter into an agreement with Schneider Electric Buildings America Inc., which the city has worked with for a number of years in relation to City Hall.
The new agreement would allow the company to move forward with auditing and making suggestions on improvements to other city facilities, at the cost of $165,000 for the audit.
The city agenda states that the fee is only an exit fee, and if after the company completes the audit and the city chooses to move forward with any of the projects, the $165,000 will roll over into project costs.
City Manager Mark Rohr will present an update on the city’s Mobilize Marshall plan during the meeting Thursday.
Council will also consider purchase of an influent pump for the city’s wastewater treatment plant at the cost of $128,448.
Additionally, City Community and Economic Development Director Fabio Angell will present on one additional Small Business Grant Fund Application to council.
The grant is for Eva’s Barber Shop, at the maximum amount of $2,500. If approved, this will be the city’s 48th grant fund to be given out through the program.
Council will also break into executive session at the end of the meeting to consider the annual evaluation of City Manager Mark Rohr.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall and will be conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.