In response to inquiries from the community regarding the shelter- in-place Orders issued on March 31, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims and City of Marshall Mayor Terri Brown have provided a list of essential vs. nonessential businesses and/or services in Harrison County, including the city of Marshall.
Essential Businesses / Services include:
Healthcare operations
• Hospitals, Clinics and Pharmacies
• Veterinarians
Grocery Stores
• Grocery Stores, Certified Farmers’ Markets, Farm and Produce Stands, and Supermarkets
• Food Banks
• Convenience Stores
• Other establishments engaged in the retail sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, pet supply, fresh meats, fish, and poultry, and any other household consumer products (such as cleaning and personal care products)
• Liquor Stores
• Some Retail: Stores that also sell groceries or sell supplies necessary for operation of essential businesses, working for home, or maintenance of residences. Example: electronics, appliances, health care products, office supplies.
Food Cultivation
• Farming
Livestock
Fishing
Social Services
• Businesses or non-profit organizations that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals
Media
• Newspapers, Television. Radio, and Other Media Services
Vehicles
• Gas Stations
• Auto Sales
• Auto Supply
• Auto Repair
• Car Wash & Mobile Detailing
Financial Institutions
• Banks
• Other Financial Institutions/Lending
Property Maintenance
• Hardware Stores and Construction Supply Stores
• HVAC Repairs, Plumbers, Electricians and Exterminators
• Lawn Maintenance
• Pool Service
• Other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences, essential activities, and essential businesses
Mailing
• Mailing Services, Shipping Services, and P.O. Boxes
Clothes Cleaning
• Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry service providers
Restaurants
• Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for delivery or carry out.
• Schools and other entities that typically provide food services to students or members of the public may continue to do so under this Order on the condition that the food is provided to students or members of the public on a pick-up or take-away basis only.
• Schools and other entities that provide food services under this exemption shall not permit the food to be eaten at the site where it is provided, or at any other gathering site.
E-Commerce
• Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to residences
Supplying Essential Business support
• Businesses that supply other Essential Businesses with the support or supplies necessary to operate
• Printers and Promotional Products
• Hotels, motels and RV parks
Transportation
• Airlines
• Taxis
• Other private transportation providers providing transportation services necessary for Essential Activities and other purposes expressly authorized in the Order
Care Facilities
• Home-based care for seniors, adults, or children
• Residential facilities and shelters for seniors, adults, and children
• Childcare facilities providing services that enable employees exempted in this Order to work as permitted
Professional Services
• Legal
• Bail bonds
• Accounting
• Insurance
• Real Estate Services, Architectural, Appraisal, Survey, and Title Services
Vital Infrastructure
• Utilities
• Telecommunications
• Trash Collection and Disposal
• Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS/Ambulance, Corrections, Dispatch
• Animal Shelters
• Governmental Employees who have not been specifically deemed non-essential and sent home by the government entity
Societal Maintenance
• Janitorial and Maintenance Services
• Funeral Industry
• Defense Industry
• Space and Technology Industry
• Technology Support
• Scientific Research
Religious Services with Social Distancing of 6’ between individuals and gatherings of no more than 10 people
• Provided in Residences
• Healthcare Operations
• Funerals
• Provided online while being broadcast from a religious facility
Non-Essential Businesses Prohibited from Operation
All businesses not specifically listed as essential above are considered non-essential and are to be closed at all times.
A partial list is shown below:
Personal Hygiene
• Hair Salons and Barber Shops
• Nail Salons and Spas
• Tattoo Parlors
• Tanning Studios
• Massage Studios
Other Retail
• Furniture and Home Furnishings Stores
• Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores
• Clothing Stores & Boutiques
• Shoe Stores
• Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores
• Sporting Goods Stores
• Hobby Stores and Game Stores
• Framing Stores
• Book Stores
• Florists
Entertainment
• Movie Theaters
• Museums
• Indoor Recreation, Game Rooms & Children’s Gyms
• Ranches & Camps
• Concert and Special Event Venues
Lifestyle
• Gyms
• Martial Arts Studios
• Yoga Studios
• Restaurants (Dine in), Bars, Clubs, and Lounges
Failure to comply with any of the provisions of this Order constitutes an imminent threat to public health.
In accordance with Texas Government Code §418.173, a person who knowingly or intentionally violates this Order commits a Class B Misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $1,000.00 and/or confinement in jail for a term that does not exceed 180 days, and each day or portion of a day that such a violation continues shall constitute a separate offense.
Harrison County and the City of Marshall are following the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) guidelines and recommendations on the steps our community can take to help prevent catching or spreading the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“This is a situation that continues to evolve and we will do our best to keep our citizens informed of the latest information,” the city stated in a press release.