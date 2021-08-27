During the regular city council meeting held on Thursday, councilmembers considered the city’s 2022 annual budget, and made plans to raise the property tax rate.
Christina Anderson with the Marshall Depot board of directors came forward during the public hearing, requesting $22,500 from the city to go to the Depot.
“We are very fortunate to have a rich and fascinating railway history here in Marshall,” Anderson said. “This is an incredibly valuable asset.”
During her presentation Anderson discussed the benefits the Amtrak station offers to Marshall, including the annual revenue coming into the city from train passengers, and crew members, six of which stay in Marshall hotels every night.
Community members also voiced concerns over funding for street repair within the city during the hearing.
After the public hearing was closed, councilmembers discussed their plans for the 2022 budget, with the City Finance Director Dawn Jones presenting a number of potential scenarios to council to raise the property tax rate in Marshall.
After a lengthy conversation, council decided to raise the rate 2.5 cents per $100 valuation over the current rate. This would increase the property taxes paid by a community member who owns a $100,000 house by less than $30 per year.
Councilmember Amanda Abraham emphasized that the burden the increase would put on property owners would not be substantial, and was very carefully considered by council before the decision to increase the tax rate was made.
This increase did allow councilmember to direct city staff to make certain changes to the 2022 budget, which will be presented again to council during the next meeting.
Councilmembers discussed a number of changes they wished to see funded in the 2022 budget during last weeks budget workshop meeting, many of which the new property tax increase has allowed council to have addressed.
These changes include an additional $181,236 in funds for the Marshall Fire Department, to match the increase in salaries designated to the Marshall Police Department in 2022.
Council directed city staff to utilize the remaining $164,082 for a new human resources system for the second year, for the upkeep of the city cemeteries, that the depot receive their requested $22,500, and that remaining funds be utilized for Airport Park.
An updated budget reflecting the new tax rate and these funding changes will be presented to council at the next regularly scheduled meeting.
Additionally, councilmembers hosted a public hearing, and then approved to amend city code specifically related to Section 19 entitled “Definitions” and Section 21 entitled “Permitted Uses” which prevent distilleries and other similar businesses from opening in the downtown area.
Fabio Angell, the city’s Community and Economic Director, said that the ordinance made sense at the time it was enacted, but that now technology has advanced so much that micro-brewerys and similar businesses are possible to operate successfully and safely within the city center.
The amendment fixed this by adding three definitions for micro-distillery, micro-winery and micro-brewery, which read as follow:
- Micro-distillery a small scale style distillery constructed to produce beverage grade spirit alcohol in relatively small quantities, usually done in small batches (as opposed to larger distillers: continuous distilling) bottled and sold on premises for local consumption. Must conform to International Fire Code, current Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission rules and regulations, and 2015 International Building Code.
- Micro-brewery a small brewery making specialty beer and lager in relatively small quantities, usually done in small batches (as opposed to larger breweries: continuous brewing) bottled and sold on premises. Must conform to International Fire Code, current Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission rules and regulations, and 2015 International Building Code.
- Micro-winery, a small winery that orders varieties of grapes from various vineyards to produce wine. Their production is on a smaller scale, bottled and sold on premises for local consumption. Must Page 31 conform to International Fire Code, current Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission rules and regulations, and 2015 International Building Code.
Additionally, the code would be amended to permit the use of all three types of establishments, as they are defined above.
Councilmembers also approved the adoption of an ordinance that established a cultural arts district in Marshall city limits, making Marshall one of only a handful of small towns to create such a district.
Main Street Manager Veronique Ramirez explained that the goal of the creation of the district is to create a “special zone that harnesses the power of cultural resources to stimulate economic development and community revitalization” within Marshall, which is one of the goals outlined in the city’s Mobilize Marshall plan.
The district encapsulates the main, culturally significant locations in Marshall, which include within them establishments such as the Historical T &P Depot, The Michelson Museum of Art, The Harrison County Historical Museum and the Starr Family Home Historical Site and more.
Ramirez said that the establishment of such a district also opens the city to additional grant opportunities.
Council also approved a resolution adopting the City of Marshall Parks Master Plan 2021-2031, prepared and presented by Stevens Engineering.
The city’s quality of life committee asked the city for the creation of such a plan, so that they can begin to address a number of the issues listed on the Mobilize Marshall plan that concern parks and recreational activity in Marshall.
The plan gives an inventory of current parks and facilities, as well as a needs assessment and identification of issues within these facilities. The plan also identifies unused park land, and offers outdoor recreation facility improvements and potential park improvement projects.
City Manager Mark Rohr said that with the approval of the plan come additional grant opportunities, where the city will be able to fund a number of already planned projects.
The results from the city’s public parks survey were also presented, with 456 individual surveys filled out. Stevens Engineering analyzed the data and determined that the highest priority items for Marshall citizens are the creation of a splash pad, hiking and biking trails, and repairs and updating to Airport Park.
The plan also outlined key areas of concern for Marshall city parks, which were the lack of ADA interconnection and compliance, as well as lack of fall protection on playgrounds.
The city tabled a the presentation of child safety fees to the Martin House, and their Executive Director Roxanne Stevenson, when a concern over an ordinance requiring those fees go to the fire department was brought to the council.
City council asked staff to look into the matter, and decided that if an ordinance needed to be altered they would do so, before awarding the fees once again to the Martin House.
Councilmembers also approved the Public Works five year Capital Improvement Plan that was presented to them by Director Eric Powell. The plan has been presented to council numerous times, but according to Rohr, now has the addition of a timeline as well as federal funding.
Council also awarded a contract for caustic soda used in the city’s surface water treatment process to Harcros Chemical Inc. out of Shreveport bid at about $.34 per pound.