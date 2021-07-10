This week, the city of Marshall hosted a ribbon cutting event to officially celebrate the completion of the first phase of the city’s streetscaping project, which took place on the 200 block of N. Washington Avenue.
The event was held directly across from the Marshall Main Street Office, and was attended by city officials, members of the Main Street Board, Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, local business owners and more.
“This has been tremendous, and it is just the beginning,” said City Manager Mark Rohr. “What we are doing is working.”
During the event, Rohr addressed the community members gathered in attendance, thanking everyone for their support of the city’s ongoing projects.
He stated that this is only the beginning for Marshall, with money set aside for the next streetscaping project, as well as others that he said will be coming to the public soon.
“We have a lot of things in the works that we aren’t ready to announce yet,” he said.
Mayor Amy Ware also spoke at the event, thanking all of the business owners on the 200 block of N. Washington for their patience during the project’s completion.
“You have to watch out for the new concrete,” Ware said. “That’s how you know that there is growth in the community.”
Rohr encouraged local business owners downtown to take advantage of the ongoing construction with the cities facade improvement grant program, which offers funds for those looking to make improvements to their buildings within the set design standards.
“Please encourage local business owners to take advantage of those programs, we have funds available for those types of projects,” Rohr said. “It all knits together.”