This morning the City of Marshall issued a boil water notice for residents on Park Drive, Olive Street, Evans Street, and George Gregg Street.
The notice was issued after the City of Marshall Public Works Department responded to a water main break due to a private contractor hitting a 3” water main at the 2700 block of Park Drive.
Community members on Park Drive, Olive Street, Evans Street, and George Gregg Street may have experienced low/no water pressure today due to this incident.
Public Works crews were on-site and were able to complete the appropriate repairs. However, due to low pressure the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Marshall public water system to notify all customers in the affected area to boil their water prior to consumption.
The boil water notice is for the residents that experienced low/no water pressure this morning who are located in effected areas. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice which will be announced through the Marshall News Messenger.
Community members who may have questions concerning this matter, can contact James McClendon at (903)-935-4488.