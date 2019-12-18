City Manager Mark Rohr confirmed Monday that the city is currently considering an alternative location for the new animal shelter at MISD property owned and located just west of the middle school on Travis Street.
Soil samples are currently being taken on the property, but no further conversation on this new location has taken place around the project since the end of November.
In November Rohr received approval from the city commissioners for an agreement with Shelter Planners of America to assist the city in the design build process of the project at a cost of $45,950.
The process was started with the current location in mind at 3215 Karnak Hwy., though at that time, the city stated another location was a possibility.
The costs for the construction of the new animal shelter is set for about $1.2 million, and are specified in the contract with Shelter Planners of America to not exceed this amount. The size of the shelter will be 7,000 sq. ft.
This project has been in the works for many years, according to former interim city manager Jack Redmon who previously stated the city started working on creating a new animal shelter in 2012.
In 2018 the city commission even voted on a plan for the new shelter, choosing between two designs at the time, design P and design U.
Commissioners at the time voted to adopt plan P, the larger of the two shelters planned for 7,900 sq. ft. at a cost of $1.2 million. The alternative plan, design U, was a much smaller shelter at 2,600 sq. ft. and with a cost of about $625,000.
Issues arose with securing funding later that year.
City commissioners decided to group funding for the animal shelter into a larger $2.2 million certificate of obligation to pay for $1.5 million in capital improvement projects as well as $700,000 to construct the new animal shelter.
In response to the certificate of obligation Marshall community members signed a petition to force the matter of the animal shelter to be place on the ballot.
City officials then decided to cancel the certificate of obligation in favor of other funding methods that began with exploration of the project again in 2019.
In March of this year city commissioners approved an additional $538,000 in funding for the shelter from the city, adding to the $362,000 already committed in reserves.
The Harrison County Commissioners Court also approved additional funding for the shelter.
On Dec. 11 the commissioners court approved a ratification to amend the 2020 fiscal year budget in the amount of $250,000 in support of the construction of the new Marshall Animal Shelter.
According to the agreement the payment will not be allocated by the county until construction of the new shelter begins. Upon completion of the facility, the county will be granted a 10-year use for the residents of the county — at no fee.
Along with funding from the city and county organizations like the Friends of Marshall Animals are contributing to the project.