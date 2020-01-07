The Marshall Citizens Advisory Council met with city manager Mark Rohr on Monday at the group’s January meeting.
During the meeting Rohr discussed a number of important issues the city is working to address in the upcoming year.
The main portion of Rohr’s speech addressed the new downtown redevelopment plan that he unveiled at a Nov. 21, 2019, city commission meeting.
During the speech Rohr encouraged community members who have not seen his presentation to watch every day on Channel 19 at 6 p.m. all week, where it will be rerun, or to look at the group’s Facebook page where it will be reposted.
Rohr also addressed a number of questions raised in an editorial printed by the Marshall News Messenger on Dec. 22, 2019.
Addressing the first question, “Does the city administration not want involvement from the citizens in the projects that will impact them?” Rohr said that that is simply not true. He said that the Downtown Redevelopment Plan was derived from community input from the Mobilize Marshall meetings, and that community members are welcome to speak at City Commissioners meetings any time.
The second concern, “Did the city administration visit with all the Harrison County Commissioners on the plan?” Rohr said that he did not meet with Harrison County Commissioners, but did meet with Judge Chad Sims days before the plan was presented.
Rohr also addressed the impact the plan would have on the Wonderland of Lights and FireAnt Festival by stating that he thought the new plan would help to grow and improve both festivities in the future.
He also stated that a traffic study was done on the area that parking spots will be taken out of, and that the changes in traffic flow on Bolivar Street will take “some adjustment”.
Overall, though, Rohr said an additional eight parking spots will be added to the downtown parking, making it easier to navigate with the traffic changes.
He said that the impact on the elderly and disabled members of the community would be positive, since the new traffic flow would make traveling in the area easier and more accessible.
On the topic of concerns over community block grants, Rohr said that the city was not sure that was going to be the source of funding for the project. But that if it was, the other groups who utilize the grants will not be affected by this change.
The only question from the editorial Rohr refused to address was the topic of who owns the land in front of the courthouse, the city or the county.
Rohr also discussed the new adoption center, which the city has taken steps to complete, and a possible new site for the center on Travis Street.
“We are expecting soil samples back from that site any day, and if they are what we think they will be that is a good new option for the adoption center,” Rohr said.
He also discussed the cities recent efforts to review the charter with the creation of the charter review committee.
Rohr said that the committee will meet for the second time next week, on Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at city hall. Any interested community member is welcome to attend and give their input.
News on the new neighborhood redevelopment plan was also announced at the meeting, with Rohr stating that Community and Economic Development Director Wes Morrison will be presenting the plan at the next city council meeting on Thursday.
Rohr stated that all of the ideas for the Neighborhood Redevelopment plan stem from the June 1 Mobilize Marshall public meeting. These ideas included concerns over poverty issues within the city.
“We can not just hope to be better,” Rohr said. “We have to work to make it better.”
Rohr also addressed infrastructure issues within the city, including the recent water main break that left Marshall community members on a boil alert.
He said that Public Works Direcor Eric Powell is working on an infrastructure plan to help the city address the mounting concerns.
“We found that the pipe that broke was 82 years old,” Rohr said. “And when we tried to isolate the incident by closing the valves, they did not work. This is the perfect example of why we need this infrastructure change.”
Rohr touched on changes that the city is making to work with the Municipal Court, which according to Rohr has seen a drastic decline in the number of cases they have been able to prosecute in the past few years.
He also discussed a new economic development brochure the city is putting together, due to a lack of capital within the city to address all of its needs.
After Rohr’s speech the floor was opened up to questions by the community. The city of Marshall announced they will have a public meeting at the city commission meeting to be held on Jan. 23 on the downtown redevelopment project.
