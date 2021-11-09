City Manager Mark Rohr announced today that he will be leaving the city, effective January 14, 2022.
Rohr joined the city three years ago, and has been in closed session with city councilmembers regarding his contract for the last five council meetings.
In his resignation letter Rohr mentioned the list of things he was able to accomplish during his time as City Manager, including importantly, the creation of the Mobilize Marshall plan.
Additionally, during Rohr’s time as City Manager he said that he worked to accomplish the completion of Memorial City Hall and the creation of the new Animal Adoption Center.
The list also includes a significant update to the city charter, the creation and implementation of the downtown redevelopment plan and streetscaping program, improvements to the city’s funds and much more.
“All of this was accomplished while enduring a pandemic and the blizzard of 2021,” Rohr wrote in the letter, “It is my fervent hope that Marshall retains the proactive mindset and brings in the leadership necessary to continue to build on these significant accomplishments.”
No information has yet been released by the city about when or how they plan to fill Rohr’s position next year. The Marshall News Messenger will continue to update this story as it unfolds.