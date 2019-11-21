City Manager Mark Rohr plans to unveil his new downtown revitalization plan today at the Commission Meeting scheduled for 6 p.m.
Rohr said that the plan was developed from comments collected from the community through the Mobilize Marshall meeting June 1.
“We got feed back from the 300 people who attended that meeting, and from that we created this plan,” Rohr said. After the June 1 meeting and one meeting with the Marshall Main Street board, no further input has been received or requested.
Since June 1 Rohr has been working along with city staff to create a plan that addresses four aspects of downtown: street scaping, building improvement, parking and events or festivals.
Rohr confirmed that once the plan is in operation traffic patterns and parking will be affected in the downtown area.
“I think that this is going to be transformative for downtown and the entire city,” Rohr said. “It is going to change and I believe the town needs change.”
He said that while the plan outlines no specific step to enhance the number of museums or festivals and events downtown, the plan creates the right atmosphere for those changes to occur.
“I think that this plan is going to enhance Wonderland of Lights and any other downtown events,” Rohr said.
Further details on the downtown revitalization plan were not released by the city despite numerous attempts by the Marshall News Messenger to obtain these documents.
For more details on the plan attend the city commissioners meeting today at 6 p.m. at City Hall or watch the live stream of the meeting on Facebook at www.facebook.com/marshalltexas.net. Additional coverage of the meeting will be featured in Friday’s edition of the News Messenger.