The city commissioners plan to address a number of issues at their bimonthly meeting Thursday.
The commissioners will hear an amended version of Chapter 13A of the Food and Food Establishments ordinance, which will regulate mobile food vendors.
At the last city meeting about six community members addressed the commissioners about concerns they had over the ordinance, and it was tabled until Thursday’s meeting.
Commissioners suggested a number of edits to the ordinance to address the community’s concerns.
The city will also consider the approval of the adoption of the annual budget and a 5.05 percent increase in the ad valorem tax rate to 54 cents per $100 valuation.
This tax rate will be used to raise more money for maintenance and operations.
Additionally, the consideration of the appointment of a municipal prosecutor and the approval of a contract will be considered at the meeting.
The commissioners will consider the approval of the closure of the 700 block of Wiley Avenue.
During the meeting Mayor Terri Brown will present a plaque to Hattie Cooks for 20 years of service with the city of Marshall Convention Center. Brown will present a proclamation declaring October domestic violence awareness month.
The group will be presented a proclamation announcing and recognizing the Keep Marshall Beautiful Fall Sweep event, which is scheduled for Oct. 5.
The meeting will be held at City Hall Thursday at 6 p.m. The meeting is open to the public