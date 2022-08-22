City officials notified community members of a wastewater spill located in the 1800 block of Elysian Fields Road from a busted pipe on the west side of 8 mile creek.
The collection system for the city was notified of a possible leak last Monday, with a city crew going out to the site that day and determining the location of a leak from a 21" clay tile pipe.
According to city officials crew members immediately started flushing the area with potable water from a fire hydrant and also added granular chlorine to dilute the wastewater.
City crews were said to have had to break concrete from the side walls and work around a Kinder Morgan gas line in order to get to the sewer main.
The sewer main was repaired on Wednesday last week after a 9’ section of pipe was removed and replaced. City staff stated that fittings to connect the new section of pipe were not available, so instead crews were able to make parts to connect the pipes together.
An estimated 144,000 gallons ‘of discharge of wastewater occurred from the spill with an estimated 350,000 of potable water flushed along with granular chlorine added for disinfection.
This spill was contained to 8-mile creek and meets the conditions of the T.C.E.Q. Rules and Regulations chapter 319.301 - 319.303, according to city officials.
The City of Marshall will monitor this area on a weekly/monthly schedule due to the location of the sewer main.