HALLSVILLE — Hallsville city councilmembers on Tuesday adopted a surplus budget and reduced tax rate for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The council voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt about a $2.1 million general fund budget with a surplus of about $2,150.
Hallsville City Administrator Marty Byers said the city is in a good place financially after adopting the slightly surplus budget.
“A big plus for us is the American Recovery Program monies for infrastructure,” Byers said. “We were going to have to get into our reserves for those projects and now we will not have to do that. We are financially very solvent with a cushion.”
The American Recovery Program monies are part of the COVID relief package previously passed by the federal government, and the City of Hallsville is expected to receive just over $1 million as part of that plan.
Byers said the city plans to use those funds for water and sewer system updates, which will include a 500,000 gallon ground storage tank on the north side of town, as well as some lift station updates.
The 2021-22 adopted city budget also includes a four percent cost of living raise for all 19 city employees, as well as about $145,000 for a matching Texas Department of Transportation grant, which will see the addition of a bike lane and street widening on Cider Street before the street is also repaved.
That project will begin as soon as school lets out next spring and will end before school begins next August.
Byers also said though they constructed the budget conservatively, sales tax revenue in the city is also up this year.
“Last year we budgeted about $800,000 for our sales tax revenue, for the whole year,” he said. “As of July 31, we were at $846,000 sales tax revenue for the year so far.”
This city’s fiscal year begins on Oct. 1 each year.
In addition to adopting the surplus budget, the council also unanimously adopted a slightly decreased tax rate. This year’s tax rate dropped about two cents to $0.341481 per $100 of home valuation, down from last year’s tax rate of $0.362731 per $100 of home valuation.
“Our tax rate has lowered every year for the past four years,” Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey told the council on Tuesday.
The council also voted to cancel the city’s November election as no candidates filed to contest any currently held seats, including two alderman seats and Casey’s mayoral seat.
The council also approved two new additions to the employee manual, which included paid quarantine leave and holiday pay for Juneteenth.
The council also voted to increase the employees’ Texas Municipal League retirement contribution from five percent to seven percent and the city’s contribution from 2.91 percent to 5.9 percent.
“This is an employee retention tool,” Byers said. “It’s an incentive for our employees.”
Byers said the city also has plans, which the council discussed on Tuesday, to apply for a Texas Division of Emergency Management matching grant through the Hazard Mitigation Program that would see the city purchase a new generator for the wastewater treatment facility.
“I’m on the board for ERCOT, and we know we are looking at more rolling black outs in the future across the state,” Casey said. “We’ll have more information about that after the Oct. 18 meeting in Austin.”
Casey was also recently elected as the President for the Texas Municipal League Region 15.
“We want to congratulate our mayor for his election as president,” Byers said. “This will be great representation for Hallsville.”