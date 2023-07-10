The Hallsville City Council unanimously approved a new ordinance this past month, limiting where registered sex offenders may live, enter or loiter in Hallsville through the creation of child safety zones.
The vote was made official on June 20, and made it unlawful for registered sex offenders within the city to enter these areas, as well as made it illegal to rent to a sex offender in those designated area.
The child safety zones were defined as areas where children may gather for any amount of time, and included specifically public parks, private and public schools, public libraries, amusement arcades, public or commercial semi-private swimming pools, child care facilities and institutions, public or private youth soccer or baseball fields, crisis center or shelter, skate parks or rinks, as well as youth centers, movie theatres, bowling alleys, scouting facilities and event the Offices of Child Protective Services.
The ordinance applies to adult convicted offenders involving a child victim sex crime, four of which are shown to currently live within Hallsville according to the state of Texas’s official sex offender registry.
Hallsville city officials said that the Texas Sex Offender Registration Program itself does not prohibit registered sex offenders from living or going near places frequented by children. However, Texas community supervision and parole laws, as well as city ordinances, may require the imposition of a “child safety zone” if they choose to.
“This ordinance serves to further protect our children and maintain these restrictions once the limitations end at the completion of the offender’s parole or probation,” city officials wrote on Facebook.
More information on the wording on the new ordinance can be found at https://cityofhallsvilletx.com/wp-content/uploads/bsk-pdf-manager/2023/06/20230622091055337.pdf.