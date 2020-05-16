HALLSVILLE — The city of Hallsville is set to host its eighth annual Spring Cleanup event today, which allows residents to dispose of large or bulk items not normally picked up by traditional city trash services.
The spring cleanup event is set for 8 a.m. to noon today at the Hallsville City Park on N Central St in Hallsville.
Sanitation Solutions will have trash containers on site, allowing residents to dispose of large, unwanted items.
Accepted items include paint cans with dry paint inside or large furniture items.
Items that will not be accepted include chemicals, shingles, wet paint, oil or refrigerants.
There will be workers on site to help guests unload their items.
Tire Recyclers of East Texas will also be on site today to accept tires for a fee. The fee per car tire will be $2, $10 for truck tires and $20 for AG tires.
All proceeds from the tire collection will be donated to the Hallsville Park Project.
Residents must show proof of residency — water bills are accepted — in order to participate in the spring clean up.
The clean up is free to participate in for city residents.