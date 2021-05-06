JEFFERSON — A city of Jefferson alderman race is now headed to a special election after the two candidates running for the spot drew in an equal number of votes.
Incumbent alderman Ward 2 councilwoman Tyrani Braddock is being challenged by newcomer and JEDCO (Jefferson Economic Development Corporation) board member Robin Moore.
The two tied with 20 votes on Saturday during the election, City of Jefferson Secretary Doris Hines said Wednesday.
Due to the tie, Hines said both candidates have opted to hold a special election to settle the tie.
Moore on Wednesday said an exact date for the special election had not yet been selected but she expected it to be about mid-June.
Also on Saturday, Ward 3 incumbent Victor Perot was defeated by former councilman and former JEDCO board member Richard Turner, while Ward 1 incumbent Jim Finstrom ran unopposed.