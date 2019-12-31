JEFFERSON — Jefferson residents started the year off hard at work trying to solve an animal welfare crisis within their county and by the end of 2019, they’d managed to save dozens of animals in need and create a new non-profit organization.
In addition to working to resolve animal welfare issues within their city and county, residents saw their historic Marion County Courthouse undergo the start of a $5.7 million restoration and renovation, as well as the addition of several new businesses, thanks to the work of Jefferson Economic Development Corporation (JEDCO).
As far as 2019 went, East Texas’ historic bed and breakfast capital had one for the record books.
Animal welfare crisis
The end of 2018 and start of 2019 was an emotional and devastating time for Jefferson residents when allegations of animal cruelty and horrific living conditions within the Humane Society of Marion County came to light at the end of 2018. From freezers full of dead dogs and cats to abused and starved animals caged in deplorable conditions, residents were shocked to see what homeless animals in their city had suffered.
The revelation left dozens of animals without a home and an uncertain future for the start of 2019 but a group of residents joined together to form the Friends of Jefferson Animals (FOJA) non-profit, an organization that works to foster and rehome abandoned or lost animals and also works to regulate the feral cat population within the city.
Through the work of FOJA and former board members of the Humane Society of Marion County, a deal was worked out with a Marshall veterinary hospital that took in and gave veterinary care to the dogs until FOJA volunteers found homes or fosters for the dogs.
FOJA volunteers collected donations to pay the veterinary hospital for its services to the dogs and is still working today to find fosters and “furever” homes for Jefferson’s homeless pet population.
Courthouse restoration
This year saw the start of what will be a $5.7 million restoration of the historic Marion County Courthouse in downtown Jefferson.
The historic landmark is getting a head-to-toe overhaul after a couple of decades of Marion County residents working to raise money and earn grants to cover its renovation costs.
The Marion county commissioners managed to put up $1 million of county money, alongside a $4.7 million grant awarded in 2018 from the Texas Historical Commission’s Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program (THCPP).
“The total renovation costs are $5.7 million,” Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur said. “The bid we awarded was for $5.4 million because we wanted to have that cushion for anything that might come up. There’s no way the county would have been able to raise that kind of money on its own so we really needed to this grant to renovate our beautiful courthouse.”
The bids for the project were awarded to Komatsu Architecture in Fort Worth as the architect and Joe R. Jones Construction in Weatherford as the construction company. The project will be strictly overseen by the Texas Historical Commission to preserve historical accuracy as the renovation and restoration proceeds.
“Ninety-percent of this project is restoration,” LaFleur said. “It’s going to be restored according to historical record — the best historical record that we can gather.”
JEDCO
Jefferson residents looking for employment should have no trouble in the coming months, thanks to the work of Jefferson Economic Development Corporation (JEDCO).
In the 2019 fiscal year, JEDCO managed to help secure three new businesses in Jefferson, bringing more than 60 new jobs to the area.
“Our first business is a truck stop by CEFCO,” JEDCO President Bob Avery said. “Our second business is Queen Wood Products and our third business is Pore Technology.”
The new truck stop, Jefferson’s first, is located on U.S. 59 and brought about 20 jobs with it, Avery said.
“CEFCO is out of Temple, Texas, and they are planning to build a Huddle House restaurant inside of it, which is a chain restaurant similar to Waffle House.”
Avery said the CEFCO truck stop came about after the company approached them after researching the best spot for their newest location.
“They approached us after doing their research, which included traffic counts on U.S. 59,” Avery said. “Jefferson has several convenience stores but nothing like this truck stop that can serve big trucks.”
Queen Wood Products, based out of South Carolina, selected Jefferson due to the city’s proximity to the timber industry, Avery said.
“Queen Wood Products manufactures horse bedding using sawdust,” Avery said. “It’s located on (Farm-to-Market Road) 881 halfway between U.S. 59 and Norbord.”
The third and most recent business secured by JEDCO is Pore Technology, a high tech plastics manufacturer based out of Marietta.
“They built a new facility directly across from Queen Wood Products on (FM) 881,” Avery said. “One of their owners had a connection already to the Jefferson community, so that’s why they chose this location.”
Avery said this year has been a landmark year for JEDCO, managing to secure three new businesses in Jefferson, and all three building new facilities.
“Three in a year for a town this size is pretty good,” Avery said.
Police chief
The end of 2019 also saw the retirement of longtime Jefferson Police Chief Gary Amburn who has
Amburn, who will have served in law enforcement 50 years upon his date of retirement, will serve his last day at the Jefferson department on Dec. 31.
Amburn’s Sgt. Jason Carroll will serve as interim chief of police.
Amburn served as Jefferson police chief for a combined 20 years during his three times of employment with the city.
He said he has appreciated his time working with the Jefferson community.
“I have enjoyed the people more than anything,” he said. “Jefferson is made up of a special group of people and I love the town and its people.”