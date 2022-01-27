JEFFERSON — The City of Jefferson will host a public hearing on Tuesday before the council considers adopting a resolution that would shift around the city's voting wards.
The public hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the Jefferson City Visitors Center, located at 305 E. Austin St. in downtown Jefferson.
Public comment will be allowed at the meeting where the city council will consider a newly drawn map for redistricting of the city alderman wards, based on population information received during the 2020 U.S. census.
Jefferson Mayor Rob Baker said Wednesday the city has not performed redistricting of its three wards since the 19080s.
"We have three wards in the city and each ward has two alderman seats representing them," Baker said.
Baker said the city council has been working with demographers to redraw the city's ward boundaries to better create a population balance within the required parameters. Due to a more than 10 percent differential in population between the City of Jefferson's Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 3, the demographers made necessary shifts in the three voting districts to bring a population balance.
"We're doing what is right for the voters and for the city, regardless of which wards current serving aldermen live," Baker said.
If adopted on Tuesday, the resolution and new ward boundaries will go into effect for the upcoming May city alderman elections, which the filing period for has already begun.
The alderman seats on the ballot this spring will include the Ward 1 seat currently held by David Westbrook, the Ward 2 seat currently held by Jamey Parsons and the Ward 3 seat currently held by Ted Dickson.
If adopted on Tuesday, the newly drawn map will see Westbrook and Parsons remain in their current wards and Dickson will be moved to Ward 1. Baker said Dickson did not plan to file for re-election.
The mayoral seat, of which Baker said he does intend to file for re-election, will not be affected by redistricting as the mayoral seat is voted on at large.
As of Wednesday, Baker said no candidates had filed for any of the alderman seats that will be on the May ballots.
Baker said next year's election will be most affected by the redistricting, as all three aldermen up for re-election at that time coming from within the same ward as each other, due to the new boundary lines. The aldermen seats up for election next year are currently held by Robin Moore, Jim Finstrom and Richard Turner.