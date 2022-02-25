The Marshall City Council officially approved the allocation of this year’s Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund, or HOT funds, with five entities selected to receive funds this year at Thursday’s regular city council meeting.
Director of Tourism and Cultural Arts Daniel Duke presented on the item to councilmembers on Thursday, stating that three groups requested financial support for local cultural events, while the other two groups requested use of city facilities.
Council unanimously approved the recommendations for the distribution of funds this year, with a stipulation that that organizations provide accountability for the funds they receive and spend.
The East Texas Square Dancing Association and the Caddo Kennel Club both requested and received the free use of City of Marshall facilities to host their local events in 2022. The organizations requested use of the City Convention Center or Marshall City Arena.
Additionally, the Michelson Museum of Art applied for $10,000 through the HOT funds cultural arts grant, which was approved at the full amount by councilmembers.
The Marshall Regional Arts Council also applied to receive $12,000 in HOT funds through the cultural arts grant and received $8,500 from council approval.
Additionally, Josey Ranch applied for $30,000 in funding to cover up to 50 percent of marketing costs for multiple events planned at the ranch this year, with council approving the full amount applied for during the meeting.
Duke said that recommendations were approved by the Visit Marshall Advisory board earlier this month, with a total of $51,940 in HOT funds to be allocated to the organizations this year.
He explained that the purpose of HOT funds is to provide support to the cultural arts, to provide funds for marketing for events or to provide funds for historical preservation. All funds distributed through the HOT funds program must go towards events which draw tourists and create overnight stays in local lodging establishments.
Concerns over how to collect information on how each organization spends the funds allocated to them by the HOT funds grant, and what is required from each group before receiving funds, was brought up by councilmembers during the meeting.
Duke and councilmembers discussed adding an additional packet of information to send out to organizations before and during the next HOT funds application period to better share information, as well as outline what would be required from organizations before they receive funds.
“No doubt we have organizations in this community who support the arts, and we want to support them, but we also need know what bang we get for our buck,” Councilmember Jennifer Truelove said.
Mayor Amy Ware formally requested that Duke present to council at a later date the information from the organizations that were allocated funds during the meeting, so council will be able to determine how the funds were spent.