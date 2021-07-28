One residential property and one commercial property were selected this month by the Keep Marshall Beautiful board as winners of this month’s Beautification Awards.
Bobby and Tersa Mace of 3005 Victory Drive, were the winners of the July Residential Beautification Award. They were recognized for their efforts made to keep their property well cared for, tidy and neat.
Julie J. Simmons CPA, located at 314 S. Lafayette Street, was also selected as a winner of the July Commercial Beautification Award.
The Keep Marshall Beautiful board, the city of Marshall and the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce commended Simmons and the Maces on the efforts made to keep their properties clean and attractive.
The awards were started in April this year, and recognize residential and commercial properties in the city limits of Marshall which have shown dedication to keeping Marshall beautiful through continued beautification or improvements of their property or business.
Every month from April to December, KMB and their partners will award a residential and commercial property owner for the beautification efforts made to their home or business.
Wining properties are selected by a group of judges from the organizations based on nominations by the community. Monthly award winning properties will be provided with a framed certificate at a city council meeting, a sign will be placed in the yard of the winner for the duration of the month, and a picture with a caption will be published in the Marshall News Messenger as well as on social media.
At the conclusion of the season, the committee will select one residential and one commercial property to award the residential and commercial Beautification of the Year Award.
The winner of the year will be recognized at the first city council meeting of the New Year, followed by an announcement published in the local newspaper and social media.
To nominate a residential or commercial property for this award, email keepmarshallbeautiful@gmail.com, by phone at (903) 935-4417, or by private message on the Keep Marshall Beautiful Facebook page.