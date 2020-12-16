The city of Marshall approved a revision to the Small Business Grant program criteria this week.
Stormy Nickerson, city spokesperson, said that as there is still ample money available through the program, the city decided to alter its criteria to best accommodate businesses with only one or two employees.
The grant program provides a one-time reimbursement of up to $2,500 to companies who have purchased equipment, supplies, software, PPE, and faced financial hardship to adapt their business to state and federal guidelines after March 1, 2020.
New qualifications include:
Businesses must have five or fewer employees. The previous requirement stated the business must have three or more employees.
Businesses must have been open and operating since January 1, 2020.
Locally owned small business with a storefront inside the city limits of Marshall, Texas.
Businesses must be sales-tax producing.
The grant application must include paid receipts with explanation of the purpose of the purchase.
The city of Marshall encourages businesses to apply again if they were denied previously due to the number of employees.
The new application is available at the Community and Economic Development Office at City Hall or online at https://www.marshalltexas.net/DocumentCenter/View/1062/Small-Business-Grant-Fund-Updated-1215.
For more information, contact, Shameia Ruffins, Community Development Coordinator, at 903-935-4453.