Remember how long it takes you each year to unwind the holiday lights for your house, check, replace and hang them up? Now imagine how long it takes for the City of Marshall to decorate the entire Harrison County courthouse and downtown area.
For this reason, the city is asking for volunteers to assist in a number of planned work days for the upcoming Wonderland of Lights festival, to assist city staff in preparing the decorations for the festival.
“There’s just a lot of lights, a lot of little things with the decorations, so its very helpful to have volunteers come and help us work our way through them,” said Main Street Manager Lacy Burson.
The first of the planned work days was scheduled for this past week, with no attendance for the volunteer event.
The next work day is planned for Aug. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Marshall Convention Center, with Burson asking the community to come out and assist.
The event is come and go as you please, with plans to organizing, check and unfurl lights and other decorations put up annually for the Wonderland of Lights festival.
Burson also added that city officials will also be looking for those interested in volunteering for the festival itself this year. Volunteers assist with running Santa’s Village, the welcome booth, the skate rink (along with paid city staff), and more for each night of the festival.
The full preliminary schedule for the festival has also been released by the city, and is available to the community at www.marshalltexas.net/DocumentCenter/View/2388. The opening ceremony for this year’s festival is scheduled for Nov. 22, at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Marshall at the historical Harrison County Courthouse.
For more information on volunteer opportunities regarding Wonderland of Lights, community members can contact Burson at (903) 934-7902 or at Burson.Lacy@marshalltexas.net for more information.