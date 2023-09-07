Marshall city councilmembers approved a letter of intent for an agreement with Performance Services to take the next steps on a planned city wide water meter upgrade program.
The program would install new smart meter readers within the city, which would allow for additional revenue for the city of an estimated $9 million annually. These funds would be used to pay for not only the program itself but also potentially, additional public works projects.
Two members of Performance Services team, Karen Ellis and Chip Woods, presented to the City Council during last week’s meeting on the project.
They explained that the letter of intent allowed the company to take next steps on leveraging legislation, specifically Texas Legislation Government Code Chapter 302, to create the new program and fund it without the need for a budget item.
“We just want to make sure the city is accounted for every drop of water is being used, and have full transparency for residents on how they are using water,” Ellis said.
The company will then ensure that the city qualifies for the legislation guidelines, and hire a third party company to do a sampling of meter readings within the City of Marshall.
Using that data and other information, Woods said that the company will then create an engineering report, which takes around 60 to 90 days to complete, which they will then bring back and present to council.
The report will outline more specific numbers regarding how much instillation of a new automated meter reading system would gain the city in lost water revene, if it were to be installed.
Woods said that the company’s presented estimate of seven percent, or about $9 million in additional revenue, was a conservative estimation, and that he and Ellis both expected it to be higher.
However, he said that the $9 million in funding they can safely expect would pay for the instillation of the new smart reader program within the city, as well as allow for additional revenue for the city to use for whatever utilities projects they wanted to address.
“There is significant revenue that can be gained by just changing the system, not the consumption habits,” Ellis said.
The new program has already been piloted in the area, with around 1000 of the new Kamstrup brand AMI readers already installed and operating within Marshall.
The change would mean that instead of having city staff go out and read meters once a month, getting 12 readings on a meter a year, the new system would automatically read over 1,800 times a year.
The new system would also have an app that would allow city customers the ability to see their water usage in real time, and track how much their water bill is every month.
Additionally, the system alerts the city and customers of a leak within 24 hours, saving both the customer money, and the city from water loss.
“We are excited that you don’t need budget dollars to do this,” Ellis said.