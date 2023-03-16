Earlier this week, Marshall began work on its annual streetscaping project, addressing the first portion which covers overlay work of select low quality roadways within the city.
The project was originally scheduled to begin on South Indian Springs Road in Marshall, but due to unstated changes in circumstances the project actually began at Ambassador and Carolanne Roads.
The total scope of the project will cover over four miles of roads in Marshall and is scheduled to be completed May 5. Thirty-six streets in Marshall have been selected for overlay work, with the addition of updated signage in areas that require it.
Some or all of the listed roads will be covered in this portion of the overlay streetscaping project, according to availability of funds and bid pricing on the project.
This is the first portion of the project, with other roads selected for additional types of work to be considered later by the Public Works Department.
Streets included in Part 1:
- Amassador Boulevard
- Bell Street
- West Carolanne Boulevard
- Dallas Street
- Dixie Court
- Elysian Fields Avenue
- Indian Springs Road
- North Marion Street
- South Marion Street
- Meadow Street
- Southside Drive
- Sun Place
- Wood Street
- David Street
- Field Street
- Holland Street
- Oak Street
- Pinewood Drive
- Sledge Street
- White Street
- Beauregard Street
- Bert Street
- Caddo Street
- W Emory Street
- Fleetwood Drive
- Gordon Street
- Highbridge Street
- Lake Street
- Mathewson Drive
- Nathan Street
- Rural Alley
- Willow Street
- East Bowie Street
- Five Notch Road
More information on what portion of each road will be affected by upcoming construction can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.