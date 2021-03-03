On Monday, the city of Marshall began the planned Travis Street water main replacement project, which entails replacement of the existing 82-year-old 12” water main on Travis Street, from Columbus Street to U.S. Highway 59.
The city contractor began to mobilize materials and equipment to the area this week, and once underground locates are complete, the excavation will begin. Construction will be located along the southern shoulder of Travis Street where there will be single lane traffic movements once the actual excavation begins.
Delays are expected to occur during this time.
The project was initially put out to bid in December 2020, with a contract awarded for the project on Jan. 14. D and D Pipeline Consultants, LLC were awarded the contract at the amount of $589,541.
The project is anticipated to be completed by Sept. 3 this year.
The Travis Street water main project is a portion of the city’s Mobilize Marshall plan, put together through public input. A number of short term goals were developed through the plan, including utility infrastructure improvements.
The Travis Street Water Main Project is essential for the city as it fulfills this Mobilize Marshall goal.