Marshall began work on renovations planned for the city’s Airport Park, with plans to update two of the 11 ball fields available on the property, last week.
City Manager Terrell Smith said that the plans included upgrading fencing for fields three and four, as well as improving the outfield grass for both fields.
“These fields were chosen because they give us the most play options for different age groups and typically get the most usage,” Smith said.
The park renovations began Oct. 12 and will be ongoing for around a month, according to Smith, who added that that may be subject to change depending on the weather, and available parts for the project.
The project is part of an ongoing push by the city to renovate and refurbish a number of parks areas, including Airport Park, along with City Park, Lions Park, Spring Street Park and other city recreational facilities.
“We are currently taking a fresh look at all of our park assets and the recreational opportunities we offer to our residents and visitors,” Smith said, “After COVID-19, most people realize the true necessity for open space areas that allow members in the community to enjoy themselves. Revitalizing our parks system is just one part in enhancing the quality of life for our residents.”
Currently, the ball fields at Airport Park are utilized on the local level for games, but Smith said that the overall goal for the city is to turn the area into a space that can be utilized for larger tournaments attracting more visitors to Marshall.
“The long-term goal is to offer a beautiful ball park complex that people will want to come and use for local and tournament ball,” Smith said, “This will not be an overnight change, but with planning and continued support from the community and city council it is an achievable goal for benefits the city as a whole.”
No additional information as to whether the city plans to renovate, or remove the additional nine ball fields or two batting cage facilities on the property, though Smith said that the city would seek feedback from the community on what additional changes need to be made to Airport Park after renovations are completed.