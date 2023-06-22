The Marshall City Council will meet this upcoming Monday at 2 p.m. for a special called meeting at City Hall.
During the meeting, council will consider three rezoning requests within city limits and then both host a public meeting and then vote on potential approval of each request.
The first of the three rezoning recommendations from the planning and zoning board considers the property located at 5701 S. Washington Ave. in Marshall. The request is for zoning to be changed from single family detached to general business.
The second request is regarding property located at 1909 East End Blvd North in Marshall, to be rezoned from public service to general business. The property contains the United Methodist Church Subdivision.
The final rezoning request to be considered by council on Monday is for property located at 200 S. Columbus St. in Marshall. The request is for approval of a special use permit for the property.
Additionally during the meeting, council will hear an update regarding the city’s Capital Improvement Plan, as well as consider a contract with Motorola for a digital radio system for the city.
Council will also break into closed session during the meeting to discuss city property as well as legal matters with Marshall’s city attorney. Afterwards, the group will reconvene to vote publicly on matters that were discussed in closed session.
During the meeting, Mayor Amy Ware will also present the recognition of the June 2023 Keep Marshall Beautiful Award Winners, both residential and commercial.
Monday’s meeting will be held in person at Marshall City Hall and online at the official City Hall Facebook page. The meeting is open to the public.