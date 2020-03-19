Caution tape and plastic now decorate public park equipment in Marshall in the city’s continued effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
No confirmed causes of the virus have been seen in Harrison County, and in an effort to continue that trend city officials shut down all public facilities through April 15.
These closings include:
■ Water Billing Department at City Hall (401 S. Alamo Blvd.) — In person payments will be suspended. The Water Billing Department is prepared to accept transactions for disconnect, reconnect, new services, payments, and questions by telephone at (903) 935-4435, online at www.marshalltexas.net or through our drive thru lane. The office also has a drop box located in the drive thru on the exterior of the building.
■ Municipal Court (110 S. Bolivar St.) — The Municipal Court will suspend all court dockets and scheduled jury duty. Please contact the Municipal Court at (903) 935-4534 for the amount due or more information. Payments may be made online at trafficpayment.com, call (800) 444-1187 or mail a cashier’s check or money order to Municipal Court at 110 S. Bolivar St., Suite 104B, Marshall, TX 75670.
■ Marshall Public Library — Closed to public foot traffic. Assistance by phone at (903) 935-4465 or email info@marshallpubliclibrary.org during normal office hours. Patrons may return books through the outside receptacles. While the Marshall Public Library is closed to foot traffic, we will be offering curbside pickup will be available from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday at the East entrance.
■ Oaklawn Golf Course
■ Marshall Visual Arts Center
■ All Marshall city playground equipment
City officials said that they are closely following the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines to keep the community safe.
The CDC recommends that community members follow these rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
Clean your hands often
■ Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
■ If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
■ Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact
■ Avoid close contact with people who are sick
■ Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
Stay home if you’re sick
■ Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care.
Wear a facemask if you are sick
■ If you are sick: You should wear a facemask when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office. If you are not able to wear a facemask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), then you should do your best to cover your coughs and sneezes, and people who are caring for you should wear a facemask if they enter your room.
■ If you are NOT sick: You do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask). Facemasks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers.
Clean and disinfect
■ Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
■ If surfaces are dirty, clean them: Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.