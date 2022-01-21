Marshall’s Communication Coordinator Jasmine Rios has been confirmed to have stepped down from her position with the city on Jan. 11.
Interim City Manager David Willard said that Rios was no longer working with the city, and that city officials have not yet posted a job opening to find her replacement.
Rios joined the city in December 2020 as an intern, quickly moving into the position of Communication Coordinator after former city employee Stormy Nickerson stepped down from the job in March 2021.
The city’s communication coordinator is usually responsible for all communication and marketing decisions for the City of Marshall, including writing press releases and organizing press interviews. Rios was formerly responsible for all communication for the Marshall Police Department as well.
No set timeline has been given by city officials as to when they expect to hire a replacement for Rios, with City Secretary Nikki Smith stating that for the time being each department will be sending out their own press releases.