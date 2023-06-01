The Marshall City Council commissioned a new compensation study for city staff this year, which was presented this past week by Brenda Lister with Atwater Martin.
Lister worked on the compensation study along with four additional Atwater Martin employees and Cristol Hall with Marshall Human Resources. The last time Marshall did a compensation study was 2018, according to Hall.
The goal of the study was to determine where Marshall fell when it came to competitive wages, both regarding actual pay and pay scale advertised by the city. The goal, Lister said, was to train and retain talent within the city.
“One of the ways that is done is to pay them what the market is paying for specific jobs,” she said.
The survey considered local cities selected by Hall that were considered comparable to Marshall, with 12 cities selected and organizations within them contacted for the survey. Fifty-eight percent of those cities responded, including Balch Springs, Copperas Cove, Longview, Nacogdoches, Palestine, Paris and Texarkana.
Atwater Martin then requested salary pay and ranges for comparable positions in departments within Marshall, including community development, finance, fire and police departments human resources, public works and support services.
Where the company was not able to find three comparable organizations to participate in the survey, information was gathered through third party surveys.
Salary amounts are kept confidential, though survey results show how Marshall compares to both the salary pay and the comp-ratio, or the pay scale available for advancement for city employees.
Lister also emphasized that the survey results showed numbers for March 1, 2023, and that pay was constantly changing.
Survey Findings
Lister presented Atwater and Martin’s findings by breaking them down to show which positions have issues with both pay and range, issues just with pay, issues just with range or no issues at all.
Results showed that a number of community service positions are on the low scale when it comes to both salary and pay range, with the events and facilities coordinator position and the public services assistant position the lowest compared to other comparable salaries.
The city’s code enforcement supervisor, superintendent of parks and superintendent of drainage, streets and other public works elements are also in the 60 percent range when it comes to comparable salary ranges, coupled with a lower than average pay range.
A total of 14 jobs in community services, finance, fire and police departments, human resources, public works and support services were presented as lower than market pay when it comes to both salary pay and range.
Positions with low pay but reasonable compensation range were also outlined in the survey. These positions included city secretary, community development coordinator and crew chief, among others.
Lister said that this often happens when positions have been filled by new employees who have not had the chance to work their way up to the higher end of the advertised pay scale.
A number of other positions where staff was paid well, but the pay range was not competitive based on market value, were also presented by Lister.
These positions included city staff engineer, plans examiner, water billing office manager, fire captain and more. A total of 12 positions were outlined in this category by Lister.
Seventeen positions were also outlined as having both competitive pay and competitive salary ranges, including jobs in categories such as administration, community services, finance, fire fighters, public works and support services.
The city’s IT technician and court coordinator were the best paid positions with the best salary ranges presented in the survey.
Recommendations
Lister found that if the city were to raise salary pay to match market value for all city positions, it would add slightly over $300,000 to the annual budget.
Additionally, she presented a number of scenarios to council regarding ways the city would be able to invest in pay ratio over the next two years, with options to get all positions up to 85 percent, 90, 95 and 100 percent compared to market value.
The 85 percent range would cost the city an additional $110,000 annually, with the 100 percent range at a cost of over $760,000.
Lister said that Marshall is dealing with the same issues organizations across the country are dealing with now, where post-COVID-19, the employment market favors employees.
She stated that since the pandemic, pay has increased with less employees available to fill positions, which leads to a more competitive market.
“When people have choices, they will go to the organization that offers them more of what they are demanding,” she said.
Liter recommended a number of way that city staff could increase pay over the next few years, as well as number of recommendations when it comes to recruitment.
This included offering local high school students training and job opportunities, to incise them to stay and work in the community. Additionally, she requested advertising for open positions in other small towns similar to Marshall.
“I have heard that a lot of people who live in Marshall do go to Shreveport to work, get them back, give them a reason to come back,” Lister said.