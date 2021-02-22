In response to issues with the city of Marshall’s water system due to last week’s unprecedented winter storm, the city has declared a local state of emergency, directing all car washes to cease operation and restaurants to use disposable goods to conserve water.
Marshall Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Reggie Cooper declared the local state of emergency pursuant to Marshall Code of Ordinances 9A.2, Sections 3-4.
“Under these sections, the Emergency Management Director must issue regulations, proclamations, or directives necessary to carry out the Emergency Management Plan,” Stormy Nickerson, the city’s communications director, advised. “At this time, Chief Cooper has ordered and directed all car washes within the city limits to cease operation until further order.
“The Emergency Order also directs that all restaurants within the city limits shall use disposable paper plates, utensils, and cups to conserve water and, restaurants, convenience stores, and food service industries shall not utilize fountain drinks unless they have an on-site filtration system,” she noted. “Under Section 9A-8 Section D, the penalty for violations of Emergency Management provisions addressed above, may be a fine not to exceed $1,000 upon conviction. Unless extended by consent of the Marshall City Council, Chief Cooper's order will expire the seventh day after issuance, being March 1.”
In the meantime, Nickerson said the city of Marshall public works department is making progress in the city water plant’s pressure.
“At this time, there is no way to predict accurately when the city of Marshall will experience full water pressure, but we are seeing the benefit of the many line repairs that have been made,” Nickerson indicated.
“Overnight, citizens reported new leaks in addition to the eight repairs made over the weekend and the two repairs scheduled for today,” she said. “We continue to request citizens to be vigilant at this time.”
Citizens are encouraged to contact the public works department at (903) 935-4487 to report a water leak, low water pressure, improvements or any water issues.
“We need this information to help narrow the problem areas in the city,” Nickerson informed.
And although water conditions are improving, Nickerson noted that the citywide boil water notice still remains in effect as a precautionary measure per the State of Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).
“The City of Marshall would like to remind all citizens to continue to boil water vigorously for two minutes before consumption,” she said. ”Currently, we ask those with water to assist other citizens in need.
“Citizens who have water are asked to conserve water and refrain from activities that require large amounts of water,” said Nickerson.