The city of Marshall’s Wall of Love mural project, to help assist with funding costs for the new Animal Adoption Center in Marshall, has expanded its program to offer additional options to community members.
In February this year Marshall announced a once in a lifetime opportunity to its citizens to showcase their own pets on murals in the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center. As of Monday there are now four levels of sponsorship available for purchase. At each level, the donor will receive recognition by name next to the name of their pet.
“Because premium spaces sold out quickly in the lobby, the city rearranged the installation — making more space available, and created a new fourth option,” according to the Friends of Marshall Animals.
Image sizes were also increased at all levels, and community members who already purchased a space will get the enhanced size automatically.
Sizes include:
- Lobby Platinum Sponsor 10”x10” photo= $395 (one or multiple pets, submitted as one photo). Platinum sponsors are very limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Only six mural spots remain available for sponsorship.
- Lobby Silver Sponsor 6”x6” photo= $195 (one pet-limited). Silver sponsors are also very limited. As of today, only 24 mural spots are available for sponsorship.
- Education Room Gold Sponsor 10”x10” photo= $295 (one or multiple pets, submitted as one photo)
- Education Room Bronze Sponsor 6”x6” photo= $95 (one pet)
The registration deadline has also been extended to June 25, to allow citizens, past residents and even visitors the opportunity to showcase their beloved pets in the Adoption Center lobby and education room.
All photos must include pet(s) only. The funds raised will provide the furniture, fixtures, and equipment in the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center.
For more information, please call (903)-934-7995. Mural photos may be purchased in the City Manager’s Office at 401 S. Alamo Blvd., the Animal Control & Shelter at 607 East End Blvd. South, or at https://donorbox.org/adoption-center-mural-2 .