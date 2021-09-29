City Manager Mark Rohr announced today that Garnett Johnson will join the City of Marshall as the new Assistant Director of Community and Economic Development beginning Oct. 4.
Johnson graduated from Fayetteville State University in May of 2013 with a Bachelor of Science in Professional Studies and a minor in sociology. She later decided to continue her education at Prairie View A&M University, where she is currently working on completing her Master’s of Community Development in the Department of Architecture by Dec. 2021.
“My years of academia relating to interdisciplinary education and community development are tools that I look forward to offering as we work collectively to promote a bright future for the City of Marshall,” Johnson said.
Johnson has served in the military for several years, where she devoted herself to advocate for underserved families in the form of mentorship and volunteering. She currently resides in the City of Marshall alongside her husband and three children.
“We welcome Mrs. Johnson and look forward to working together for the betterment of the City of Marshall," Rohr said.