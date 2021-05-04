The city of Marshall, along with the Keep Marshall Beautiful board, teamed up for a special Arbor Day event on Monday after an original plan to host the event last Friday was rescheduled due to weather conditions.
Community officials including City Manager Mark Rohr, Mayor Terri Brown and Tourism and Cultural Arts Director Mallori James were joined at the event by Texas A&M Forest Service Representatives and community members at Airport Park.
Four oak tree saplings were planted at the park in honor of Arbor Day, as well as in honor of the four oak trees recently removed from Downtown Marshall, due to the city’s Downtown Redevelopment Project.
“Trees are important, and sometimes we take them for granted,” Rohr said, “We pledged to replace these trees, and in the city of Marshall we keep our word.”
This is the city’s first Arbor Day celebration, an event that city officials said they hope to make annual.
Rohr said that the city has a new goal of obtaining Tree City USA status, a program through the Arbor Day Foundation that offers recognition to cities across America that meet four criteria to establish a viable tree management program.
These criteria include:
- The establishment of a tree board or department
- A tree care ordinance
- A community forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per ca-pita
- An Arbor Day observance or proclamation
“It would be nice for Marshall to be in that category,” Rohr said, explaining that many of the previous cities he has worked in were recognized with this status.
James, who also serves as the city’s liaison with the Keep Marshall Beautiful board, said that she was excited about the city’s new goal to reach Tree City USA status, as well as continue an Arbor Day celebration every year.
“We will be working with them every step of the way,” James said, “We are grateful to be a part of it.”
Keep Marshall Beautiful board members include Board Chair Ashli Dansby, Board Vice Chair Cheryel Carpenter, Zonita Bailey, Stacy Burns, Susan Marshall, Angelita Jackson and Lillian Banks.
Along with the event, the city partnered with the Texas A&M forestry service to give away 1,500 tree saplings for free to the Marshall community.
Saplings will be kept at Marshall City Hall, in the Planning and Zoning Department on the first floor, and will be given out on a first come first serve basis.