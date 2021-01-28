The city of Marshall has a few remaining vacancies on its citizen boards and commissions as the city plans forward strides in the citizen-led 2019 Mobilize Marshall Plan for the upcoming year.
The city is currently searching for interested and passionate community members to help fill these remaining vacancies for 2021.
Board vacancies include:
- The Marshall Public Library Board of Trustees has two open seats to fill for this year, to help serve in an advisory role for the library. The board meets once per month.
- The Keep Marshall Beautiful board is also looking to fill one vacancy for this year. This group meets once monthly and conducts community clean-up events twice per year. Members of this group only require a passion for creating a clean and litter-free Marshall.
- The Historic Preservation Board currently has two vacancies to fill the 2021 board. Board members are asked to have knowledge and experience in history, art, architecture, real estate planning and development, and a demonstrated interest, competence, or historic preservation knowledge. The board meets once per month.
- The Zoning Board of Adjustments is also looking to fill one vacant seat for this year. This board meets on an as-needed basis to conduct hearings on appeals to the enforcement of the City’s Zoning Ordinance or grants variances to the Zoning Ordinance.
Community members interested in participating in these boards should contact Deputy City Secretary Nikki Smith at (903) 935-4446. Or email smith.nikki@marshalltexas.net for an application.