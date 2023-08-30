With the goal of gaging community input on a wide range of topics, the City of Marshall has partnered to create an online survey to gage community input in a range of topics.
The survey is hosted online by Zencity, a community input platform used by local governments to gather insights and proactive feedback from residents, according to the city.
The survey is confidential, and covers a range of general questions about the quality of life, feeling of safety, events and activities available in Marshall, and more for residents to give their feedback on.
City officials are asking anyone who either lives or works within the city to take the three to five minutes to fill out the survey, which can be found online at https://surveys.zencity.io/marshall/sKqO2i/en?s=sd, or on the city’s website at www.marshalltexas.net.
Survey responses are anonymous unless a respondent chooses to share their email address for follow-up purposes.
According to city officials, Zencity ensures the security and privacy of its data and survey respondents by not collecting respondents’ names, addresses, or any other personally-identifying information.
The company’s weighting of responses accounts for every single person who answers a question and gives a proportional voice to all respondents based on the makeup of the municipality as designated by the U.S. Census.
The City of Marshall will use survey results aggregated by Zencity to better understand residents’ overall assessment of the city and use the data to help city staff prioritize service needs and future plans.
For further information, community members can contact Anna Lane, Director of Community Services, at alane@marshalltexas.net.