The City of Marshall is currently undertaking several projects in an effort to meet the short-term goals from the 2019 Mobilize Marshall plan.
The first of these projects is an effort to excavate and remove all sediment and silt in Parker Creek between Highway 80 (E. Grand Ave.) and Highway 59 (East End Blvd South).
The Parker Creek Project is essential for the city as it fulfills two of the Mobilize Marshall goals, providing infrastructure benefits and enhance the appearance of the city.
All material is being placed along the upper bank to dry before being transported away from the site. All litter and garbage will be separated from the sediment and disposed of in dumpsters provided by the city.
“Parker Creek is vital as stormwater runoff and drainage runs through this creek as it makes its way through the city to the county,” Marshall Public Works Director and City Engineer Eric Powell said, “It carries a significant amount of stormwater through it during severe local weather. This was identified as a key project in our Mobilize Marshall plan for stormwater management and control. This project is a maintenance effort in this reach of Parker Creek.”