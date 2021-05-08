The city of Marshall’s Small Business Grant Program, which began in October 2020, wants to attract community business owners to apply for the remaining 16 grants available through the program.
City officials approved the Small Business Grant Fund program to support local businesses that had adapted their operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, designating $138,536 of COVID-19 funds to benefit local small business owners.
As of the beginning of this month, city councilmembers have approved 36 Small Business Grant applications for a total of $89,948.40. Councilmembers will also address three additional grant applications at the next council meeting, scheduled for May 13, which if approved, will total $41,087 in funds still available to community members.
City Communication Representative Jasmine Rios said that this leaves 16 additional applications, at the max grant price of $2,500, that can be awarded through the program.
“The city of Marshall urges all local small business owners who qualify for this assistance to apply,” Rios said, in a press release. “Applications will be reviewed by the Department of Community & Economic Development for eligibility and completion.”
The program was created as a reimbursement grant, to help businesses cover unexpected costs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic including equipment, software, supplies, safety equipment and financial support.
Funding for the program is provided to the city of Marshall through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Block Development Grant.
Qualifications include:
- Businesses must have been open and operating since January 1, 2020, and have 25 or fewer employees (with no minimum).
- Locally owned small business with a storefront or mobile food (vendor) operating inside the city limits of Marshall, Texas.
- Businesses must be sales-tax producing.
- The grant application must include paid receipts with an explanation of the purpose of the purchase.
Applications are available at the Community and Economic Development Office, 401 S. Alamo Blvd., during business hours, as well as online at www.marshalltexas.net on the Community and Economic Development Department homepage. For more information contact the Community and Economic Development Department at (903) 935-4456.