Marshall Against Violence and the City of Marshall teamed up again for City Hall in the Park on Wednesday, a free end of summer party and school supply giveaway for the community.
“We had a good crowd again this year, probably at least 500 people,” City of Marshall spokesman Cory Smith said on Wednesday. “We love doing this event for the community to come out right before school starts and have fun while meeting city staff and picking up some school supplies.”
Marshall Against Violence handed out free school supplies to students of all ages, while other area businesses and organizations including the Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce and the Marshall News Messenger joined up to provide free hot dogs and drinks to guests.
The Marshall Fire Department provided fun in the water for children as they sprayed water into the park from a fire truck on site and bounce houses, and the Marshall Police Department kept everyone cool in the summer heat with their Mobile Command Unit and the Cool Cops Ice Cream. The Marshall Police Officers Association members cooked hot dogs for guests Wednesday.
Children also got a chance to operate a mini-excavator and brush hog with city employees on Wednesday.
“This was another great event this year and something we hope we can continue to do in years to come,” Smith said.
Marshall ISD students return to school for the start of the 2019-20 school year on Monday.