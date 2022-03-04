Two City of Marshall employees are to be promoted to higher positions as the Director of Support Services and the Director of Community Development, Interim City Manager David Willard announced Thursday.
Garnett Johnson, the former assistant community and economic development director, was named as the city’s new director of community development.
Johnson is a graduate of Fayetteville State University with a bachelor of science in professional studies and a minor in sociology. She later decided to continue her education at Prairie View A&M University, where she completed her master’s degree in community development in the department of architecture.
“My years of academia relating to interdisciplinary education and community development are tools that I look forward to offering as we work collectively to promote a bright future for the City of Marshall,” Johnson said.
Johnson has also served in the military for several years, where she devoted herself to advocating for underserved families in the form of mentorship and volunteering. She currently lives in Marshall alongside her husband and three children.
“I am excited to continue working with Mrs. Johnson for the betterment of the community,” Willard said.
Additionally, city employee Randy Pritchard was named as the new Director of Support Services for the City of Marshall.
Willard explained that support services is a new department the city has created to maintain buildings, grounds, parks, the City Arena, the municipal golf course, the Information Technology (IT) department and the Emergency Management.
“I’m honored to be able to continue working for my hometown in a leadership position and look forward to many years ahead,” said Pritchard.
Pritchard is Marshall High School graduate and serves as the Battalion Chief of Harrison County Emergency Service District 3. He currently lives in Marshall alongside his wife and children.
“The City of Marshall will greatly benefit from Mr. Pritchard’s institutional knowledge of the city and is looking forward to working with him to improve the appearance of the city,” Willard said.