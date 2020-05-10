Marshall Police Department, along with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and other area Law Enforcement agencies, will host a memorial ceremony to honor fallen officers in the State of Texas during 2019 and 2020 at this year’s Law Enforcement Memorial Service.
This year’s ceremony will be broadcast via Facebook Live and Channel 19 on Wednesday, May 13, at the City Hall at noon.
Though the city opted not to post pone the memorial ceremony due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, the city has opted to close the event to the public, and put other safeguards in place to protect from the spread of the virus.
The 2020 ceremony will only be open to members of law enforcement and the media with all social distancing requirements met.
“Lowering flags on Peace Officers Memorial Day is an appropriate way to show our respect for those brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice and to remember the family, friends and colleagues they left behind,” said Craig W. Floyd, NLEOMF chairman. “It also is an important reminder of the continued service and sacrifice of the 900,000 law enforcement officers who protect our communities and safeguard our democracy day in and day out.”
In 1962, President John Kennedy designated May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day. The calendar week in which May 15 falls is National Police Week.
Crime fighting has taken its toll. There are more than 800,000 sworn law enforcement officers now serving in the United States, which is the highest figure ever.
Since the first recorded police death in 1791, there have been over 22,000 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. Currently, these names are engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. The deadliest day in law enforcement history was September 11, 2001, when 72 officers were killed while responding to the terrorist attacks on America.
A total of 1,627 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty during the past 10 years, an average of one death every 54 hours or 163 per year. Texas has lost 1,773 officers, more than any other state.
There were 135 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2019, 21 of those deaths were in Texas. So far in 2020, 32 line of duty deaths have occurred nationally, five of those line of duty deaths are from Texas. Information provided by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund states that “there have been more than 58,866 assaults against law enforcement officers in 2018, resulting in 18,005 injuries.”
Many officers from across the state will be remembered during the ceremony for giving the ultimate sacrifice to serve the public, their lives.