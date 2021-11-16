Water service to South Garrett Street, Mildred Lee Avenue and Wingwood Drive will be temporarily shut off Wednesday as contractors tie in a new water main on Travis Street, the City of Marshall said.
The planned water outage will begin Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 8 a.m. The city said contractors will be disconnecting a 12-inch water main and tying it into a new 12-inch main located at Travis Street and South Garrett Street.
“If no complications arise, repairs to the water main are expected to be completed by the afternoon,” the city said. “As of right now, there is no boil water notice being issued. The City of Marshall will provide an update to affected citizens once the repairs have been completed. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we complete this important project updating our city infrastructure.”