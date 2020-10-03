The annual celebration of Fire Prevention Week will kick off Sunday, and run through Oct. 10, with this year’s theme “Serve up fire safety in the kitchen”.
Marshall Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association, and the city of Marshall, who declared the celebratory week during the Sept. 24 commission meeting.
“A cooking fire can grow out of control. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by easily preventable fires,” said Fire Chief Reggie Cooper.
The NFPA has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 95 years, and this year is no exception. The NFPA chose this year’s theme of kitchen fire prevention due to unattended home cooking fires being the leading cause of U.S. home fires, at 49 percent.
“The Marshall Fire Department encourages all residents to embrace the 2020 Fire Prevention Week theme. The most important step you should take before making a meal is to “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” Cooper said.
The MFD offers these tips to practice fire safety in the kitchen:
Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling. If you have to go, even for a short time, turn off the stove.
If you are simmering, baking, roasting or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.
You have to be alert when cooking. You won’t be cautious if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you tired.
Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the top over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.
Have a “kid-free zone” of at least three feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.
“We know cooking fires are preventable,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice-president of outreach and advocacy. “Staying in the kitchen, using a timer, and avoiding distractions such as electronics or TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes.”
To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs, visit www.fpw.org.