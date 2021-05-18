Following the repair of a water main break in the area of Highway 59 and Cox Road on May 16 the City of Marshall Public Works Department was required to issue a water boil notice according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
After compliance with the TCEQ testing procedures, the Boil Water Notice issued for the residents, restaurants, and hotels located in the area of Hwy 59 and Cox Road is now lifted and water quality has been assured to be safe for consumption.
According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, a Boil Water Notice is used as a precaution or notification to protect consumers from drinking water that may have been contaminated with harmful bacteria.
On Sunday the city of Marshall experienced low distribution pressure requiring a Boil Water Notice by TCEQ.
The City of Marshall Public Works Department has verified proper water distribution pressures and the microbiological sample marked “special” collected from representative locations were analyzed by an accredited lab to be found safe for consumption.