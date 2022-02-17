Following the repair of the water main on East Avenue on Monday, Feb. 14. the City of Marshall Public Works Department was required to issue a water boil notice according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).
After compliance with the TCEQ testing procedures, the boil water notice for the residents located in the following areas: East Avenue, North Grove Street and Decatur Street, is now lifted and water quality has been assured to be safe for consumption today.
According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, a Boil Water Notice is used as a precaution or notification to protect consumers from drinking water that may have been contaminated with harmful bacteria. On Monday, February 14, 2022, the City of Marshall experienced low distribution pressure requiring a Boil Water Notice by TCEQ. The City of Marshall Public Works Department has verified proper water distribution pressures and the microbiological sample marked “special” collected from representative locations were analyzed by an accredited lab to be found safe for consumption.